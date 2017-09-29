Weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds in Lancaster and Morecambe

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for the Lancaster area over the weekend.

Yellow warnings for heavy wind and rain have been issued for the Lancashire area, with forecasts of 50mph winds and the risk of flooding on Sunday October 1 and into Monday morning.

Spells of heavy and persistent rain are expected between midnight on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible. Spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer and could affect some bus and train services.

In addition, strong winds may be an additional hazard at times, perhaps with falling trees causing some interruptions to power supplies.