Fairy garden is labour of love for Gail

Carnforth now has a beautiful community space for everyone to enjoy – and it’s all been created by one lady volunteer.

Gail Brown got so fed up with people allowing their dogs to use the green space opposite her house on Alexandra Road as a dog toilet, she set about transforming the area into an oasis of colour and tranquility.

Gail Brown of Carnforth sitting next to the fairy garden she has made in the communty garden for everyone to enjoy. Picture: Michelle Blade.

She said: “The existing bench was broken so I got in touch with the council to ask them if they could come and fix it.

“I do a lot of fundraising for Help for Heroes so I spoke to someone at the city council who said by all means you could have another bench here.

“With the help of the ex-serviceman’s group locally we raised enough money to get a bench to remember ex-servicemen. I raised money to get another bench dedicated to D-Day heroes.”

Over the past three years since 2014, Gail and her husband Dean, along with their son John Duckworth, have worked hard to put troughs planted with beautiful flowers around the borders of the grassy area, made a special fairy garden, and put a bird bath, a bird feeding table and other plants and flowers in the community space.

They decorate the area for special events throughout the year, including Easter, Halloween and Christmas, all out of their own pocket.

Gail, 60, who works part-time as a cleaner for Network Rail, has lived in Carnforth all her life.

She said: “I’m taking over because there is no council money. I just wanted to make somewhere nice for people to enjoy. People do appreciate what I do.

“People have put money through my letter box for plants and given me seeds for the wildlife garden.The bird feeding table was also donated. I just wanted to take pride in my community and give something back to my community.I think it’s a beautiful place for everyone.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “If people want to adopt a piece of land they need to contact the city council if the land is owned by us.Alternatively, contact the land owner if it is not owned by the city council.

“Call Customer Services on 01524 582000 to have a chat about any ideas or plans you may have.”

Lancaster City Council is no longer planting spring blooms around the district due to budget cuts.