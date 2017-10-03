Bay play park to reopen after £80,000 revamp

A group of residents who banded together to save a beloved Heysham play park, will officially re-open it this month – two years after it was closed.

Friends of Bay Cottage Play Area raised £80,000 to revamp the coastal play area through grants and fund-raising efforts to bring the derelict park back to life.

Swings, a sandpit and diggers, tunnel, slide, a tangle trail and activity boards all feature in the first phase of the park – but there are two more phases to go, with the group seeking another £100,000 to make the dream a reality.

Zoe Munby, of Friends of Bay Cottage Play Area, said: “It has taken us three years to get to this stage, but it has been worth it to see a treasured community park brought back to life and bringing fun to the many.” The park will be officially opened by Mayor Roger Mace on Sunday, October 22, with a community celebration – including children from Heysham Schools Council, who raised money and have decorated pebbles for the park.

Live music, bouncy castles, pebbleart painting to be permanently placed in the park and games take place from 1pm to 4pm.