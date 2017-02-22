Archaeological hunt in Heysham

A team of coastal archaeologists are set to undertake a walkover survey around the Heysham coast and are looking for volunteers to get involved.

From Monday February 20-21, the team will be continuing with a detailed non-intrusive archaeological survey of the area surrounding St Patrick’s Chapel, Rectory Woods and the Barrows, mapping and recording archaeological features, as they are discovered. Archaeologists from the national Coastal and Intertidal Zone Archaeological Network (CITiZAN) programme and Morecambe Bay Partnership (MBP) will be on hand to lead teams of volunteers across the Heysham landscape. There are limited free places available via /www.citizan.org.uk/events/2017/Feb/20/training-heysham-coast/ or by calling Louise on 07760 881581.