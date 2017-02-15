£70m plan to improve beaches in Morecambe

A £70m project to upgrade wastewater treatment works in Morecambe to improve the area’s coastal waters and beaches is due to start in the spring.

United Utilities plans to build two large storm water storage tanks and new pumps at its Schola Green Pumping Station, upgrade Morecambe Wastewater Treatment Works at Middleton and lay a new 7km sewer pipe between the two sites.

Richard Townsend, from United Utilities, said: “As a contributor to the quality of Morecambe’s bathing waters, we need to make some improvements to our wastewater treatment to reduce how often storm water spills from the sewers and help ensure that the coastal waters at Morecambe Bay comply with new European Union bathing water standards.”

The new sewer pipe will run from Schola Green Pumping Station, underneath the railway line, around Morecambe FC’s ground, along Westcliffe Drive, across the Heysham Bypass (A683) and Middleton Road before entering Morecambe Treatment Works.

Most of the construction work required to install the pipe will be on private land, however, there will be some work in the highway which will be managed by traffic lights.

There are currently no plans for road closures or diversions.