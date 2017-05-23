Emotional walk for daughter in memory of dad

It was an emotional journey for Susan Wilson and her friends as they completed a sponsored walk in memory of her dad.

Susan and 11 other people walked from the Strawberry Gardens at Heysham to the Royal at Bolton-le-Sands to raise money in tribute to Jim Wilson, who died last month.

Jim, who was for many years a well-known solicitor in Morecambe, had a rare eye disease called retinitus pigmentosa – an inherited condition of the eye that leads to loss of vision and blindness. He was bornwith it and had a vision problem since his early teens.

Susan organised the seven mile walk to help raise money for the raise money for the RP Society which aims to stimulate and support high quality medical research into retinitis pigmentosa and related conditions, and find treatments for the condition.

“There were 12 of us altogether, they said that they wanted to walk to support me which was lovely,” said Susan, who lives in Bare.

“I enjoyed the walk but I was very very emotional when I reached the end.

“With still some money to come in the total raised for RP Fighting Blindness is £2,000.

“I think this is truly wonderful and I am overwhelmed.

“I would like to thank sincerely all those who supported and sponsored me.”

Susan gave special thanks to AM Services Ltd at Heysham for their support.