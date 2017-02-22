Emergency services called to chimney fire after bird's nest sets alight

Firefighters were called after a bird's nest caught fire in a chimney, say fire services.

Crews attended the 999 call at around 2am on 22 February after the occupants of a house on Main Road in Galgate were woken up by the smell of smoke.

Watch Manager Paul Williams said: "The residents of this property called us after their loft filled with smoke. It seems a bird's nest was smouldering between the liner of the chimney and the brick outer course. We removed the woodburner and managed to pull out the bird's nest.

"We would like to remind the public to ensure that their woodburners are installed by Hetas qualified engineers and that they receive a certificate after installation.

"Carbon Monoxide detectors should always be placed in the same room as the woodburner.

"Users of woodburners should also ensure that their chimneys are regularly swept."

Nobody was injured during the incident.