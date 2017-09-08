Election win gives Labour Party control of Lancaster City Council

The Labour Party have taken overall control of Lancaster City Council again following a by-election win in Skerton this week.

Jean Parr’s victory in Skerton West on Thursday, September 7, brings the number of Labour councillors sitting on the council to 31 out of a total of 60.

Lancaster City Council election count Salt Ayre Sports Centre. Green councillors Andrew Kay, Tim Hamilton-Cox and Ceri Mumford.

Coun Parr received 512 votes, while Conservative Party candidate Andy Kay got 288, and Liberal Democrat candidate Derek Kaye received 33.

Coun Parr also represents Skerton on Lancashire County Council after her election in May.

Following the city council elections in 2015, no one party had overall control, but Labour were the largest party with 29 seats.

Since then, Labour have gained two further seats.

Coun John Reynolds was elected to represent Mill Head in May 2016, and Bulk Ward Coun Andrew Kay defected to Labour from the Greens in June 2017, further bolstering the party’s position.

Prior to that Coun Liz Scott was elected as a Labour councillor for John O’ Gaunt ward in 2015, but resigned from the Labour group and became an independent in April 2016.

The Conservatives have 18 seats on the city council, the Greens have seven, and there are three independents.

There will be another by-election in Halton-with-Aughton on September 28 following the resignation of Paul Woodruff.

Daniel Gibbins (Conservative), Jan Maskell (Green Party), Kevin Frea (Labour Party), and Catherine Pilling (Liberal Democrat) have been nominated to stand in the by-election.