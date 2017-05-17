Election hopefuls to be quizzed in Morecambe

Candidates standing in Morecambe and Lunesdale in the general election will be asked questions on the promenade this afternoon (Wednesday).

The election hopefuls will take part in a BBC Radio Lancashire broadcast where they will be quizzed on issues which matter to the public.

The BBC Radio Lancashire 'living room' set up on Morecambe seafront for questions to be put to candidates this afternoon.

They are David Morris (Conservative), Vikki Singleton (Labour), Matt Severn (Liberal Democrat), Robert Gillespie (UKIP) and Cait Sinclair (Green).

The BBC Radio Lancashire outside broadcast team will be on Marine Road Central opposite the Winter Gardens theatre.

Members of the public are welcome to go down this afternoon to give their issues to Radio Lancashire.

Then from 4pm a presenter will put the questions to the candidates live on the radio under an outdoor ‘living room’ style canopy.

The event is part of a countywide tour of constituencies by the radio station.