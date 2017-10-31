Young people feel 'failed' by careers advice

Most young people believe they have been failed by careers advice, sometimes going into the wrong job because of the lack of help, a new report says.

A study by careers app Debut showed that almost half of 16 to 25-year-olds claim they did not receive any advice before deciding on A-levels and degrees.

Almost one in four of the 500 people surveyed said their careers advice made them make the wrong decision about jobs.

Just over half said they received careers advice at school, but only a third of those described it as helpful.

Debut chief executive Charlie Taylor has written to the Government highlighting the survey's findings, and claiming that careers advisors are often "out of touch" because they are at a mid-to-late stage of their own career, and their own experience is no longer relevant to what students experience today.