VIDEO: Maasai warriors create a song and dance at Morecambe primary school

Children at a Morecambe primary school were treated to a special visit by a group of Maasai warriors on Monday.

The seven-piece group of Osiligi warriors put on a traditional singing and dancing show for youngsters at Great Wood Primary School as part of a visit to the UK.

Maasai warriors entertain Morecambe schoolchildren

The visit was particularly exciting for the Year 2 pupils, who had been learning about life on the Maasai Mara in their Hot and Cold Places topic last year.

The warriors come from the village of Oleopolos and surrounding communities in southern Kenya, around 30 miles south of Nairobi.

Since 2003, the group has been performing an annual tour of the UK and is currently on a two-month trip.

They perform authentic and exciting Maasai tribal song and dance plus the world-famous Maasai jumping.

Maasai warriors entertain Morecambe schoolchildren

The shows have been received with great acclaim in schools, churches and theatres across the UK.

Since 2010, the group has worked in close association with a small UK charity, Osiligi Charity Projects, to support infrastructural improvements in their local community.

Work carried out includes developing a new primary school – The Osiligi Obaya Academy – which opened in 2012, and an orphanage and medical centre opened in 2014/15.

Water stations have also been improved and a new church/community centre established.

Maasai warriors entertain Morecambe schoolchildren

All money given to the charity goes to support these community projects. The charity is run separately from the tour but has earned directly and indirectly from it over the years.

The group was first brought to the UK in 2003 by a retired theatre producer, John Curtin, who lives in Suffolk.

In 2009 he was joined by a fellow arts professional, Jim Wilkie, who lives in Scotland.

The group now annually spends about one month in Scotland, two weeks in the north of England and three weeks in southern England.

Maasai warriors entertain Morecambe schoolchildren

The group has also toured in the US and some members once visited South Korea to film a US TV advert!