Toilet twinning is clean winner in poverty fight

The Midland Hotel in Morecambe has joined a quirky campaign to raise money to provide proper toilets, clean water and hygiene education in some of the poorest countries on earth.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues were introduced to the idea of twinning toilets and making donations via www.toilettwinning.org to pay for the construction of latrines in poor communities.

In return, the Midland Hotel has received certificates bearing photographs of their twinned latrines to display in the somewhat more luxurious surroundings of their western loos. Whenever they twin a toilet, they receive a certificate and photo of the twin facility, the latrine’s location and its GPS coordinates.

“Bad sanitation is one of the world’s biggest killers: it hits women, children, old and sick people hardest,” said Mark Needham, general manager at the Midland Hotel.

“Lack of access to clean water and effective sanitation impacts the health of a community as well as their ability to develop economically.

“This is a great way for us to make a little bit of a difference, as well as reminding people in our own country how fortunate we all are to have clean water and far greater opportunities for good health.

“For each donation, we can twin our loos with purpose-built latrines in countries far afield. We are twinned with loos in Sierra Leone and Nepal.Whenever we twin a toilet, we receive a certificate and photo of the twin facility, the latrine’s location and its GPS coordinates so we can even look it up on Google Maps.”

Toilet Twinning is a partnership between development charities Cord and Tearfund, to enable poor people to have clean water and a decent toilet.