Students visit iconic aircraft on the ground

Travel and Tourism students from Lancaster and Morecambe College travelled to The Runway Visitor Park at Manchester Airport and boarded the iconic aircraft, Concorde.

They were able to sit in the luxurious leather seats and learn about some of the aircraft’s famous passengers.

Former Kirkbie Kendal School pupil Lois Metcalfe-Park, 17, now studying Travel & Tourism Diploma Level 2, said: “I really liked being able to board Concorde and sit in the same seats that were regularly used by Michael Jackson and the Queen.

“We visited the flight deck and heard about the history of Concorde. It made me feel proud to be British.”

The students visited the flight deck to sit in the pilot’s seat and learn about the intricate and unique engineering features that made Concorde able to fly at supersonic speeds.

Those interested in studying Travel and Tourism or Preparation to Air Cabin Crew can experience the courses at the upcoming after-school taster days taking place in March.

Contact the schools liaison team on 01524 521380 or at Schools@lmc.ac.uk to sign up.