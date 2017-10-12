SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Caton Community Primary School

Welcome to Caton Community Primary School!

At Caton, they spend seven years devoted to nurturing individual strengths and strengthening essential skills.

They prepare your child for life’s important tests, while supporting and developing the talents of each budding artist, athlete, musician, inventor or explorer. They build confidence and capacity in them, encourage their curiosity and critical thinking, making sure they continue their passion for learning and nurture strong relationships whilst securing good outcomes and a strong academic foundation.

Caton may be a small school but they have one huge strength: they recognise the potential at the heart of each child, which is why they put each child at the heart of their teaching. With strong parent partnerships, supportive, caring, knowledgeable staff and a developmentally appropriate curriculum, they believe that every acorn can grow into a mighty oak.

The team of dedicated staff is headed up by Shabnam Cadwallender, who came over from the north east in 2009 to take the headship. She has taken the school on its journey, one with ups and downs, for the last eight years and currently teaches the youngest children – the Acorns. Caton has three small classes in total with Saplings (Y2/3) and Oaks (Y4/5/6) following on from Acorns.

Each class is well resourced and makes use of the beautiful surroundings in the Lune Valley by taking learning outdoors in the expansive grounds whenever they can.

Caton pupils thrive and the families work closely with the school to make the children’s primary years fruitful and wholesome.

They would love to welcome you on a visit to see for yourself!