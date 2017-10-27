Public social and health care lecture at Lancaster University

Government predictions suggest that the number of people aged over 75 will rise 35% by 2025.

Many people will remain healthy and independent as they get older, but an increased number will need additional support at a time when the country, as a whole, is struggling to meet the existing needs of the population.

Funding, resources and ways of working have become important political, social and health challenges.

A keynote talk from Lancaster University alumnus Professor David Croisdale-Appleby OBE will set the scene before a panel discussion asks the question: “What will public and professional health and social care look like less than ten years from now and what new solutions are required?”

Part of Lancaster University’s Public Lecture Series, this event looking at the future of social and health care, will take place at Lancaster University’s LICA building on Wednesday, November 8 from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Professor Croisdale-Appleby, the chairman of Dementia UK, will be joined by the Chief Executive of Lancashire Care NHS Trust, Professor Heather Tierney-Moore OBE, the Chief Executive of Salvere Social Enterprise CIC, Stephen Sloss, Professor Christine Milligan, the Director of the Centre for Ageing Research at Lancaster University and Professor Corinne May-Chahal, the head of the University’s Sociology Department.

Register your attendance online at: https://socialandhealthcare2025.eventbrite.co.uk

You can also book your place by calling 01524 592190.

Complimentary refreshments will be served before and after the lecture. Doors open at 6pm.