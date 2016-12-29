Petition launched to help save White Cross art rooms

A petition has been launched to save the art rooms at White Cross in Lancaster.

It was revealed earlier this year that adult learning classes including art classes were to end at Lancaster’s Adult College.

Currently courses are being held at the University of Cumbria, The Storey Institute, Halton Mill, Lancaster Library and The Cornerstone.

But former art student Wendy Haslam, 63, of Lancaster, said: “I’m afraid the art room work has gone on at such a speed that I doubt we can use the main room again but the ceramics room might still be saved.

“Just to rub salt in the wound all the furniture is just being thrown into skips. Those chairs and cupboards from the adult college could have been donated to anyone of a dozen very needy charities.

“People need to know what is happening before this valuable public resource is lost for good.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Adult Learning (LAL) said: “From December 2016, courses will no longer be delivered at White Cross Education Centre, part of Lancashire County Council, due to building refurbishment and development plans.

“Any equipment and resources belonging to LAL at White Cross Education Centre will be transferred to new venues or donated to local community partners, where appropriate.

“Lancashire Adult Learning has exciting plans to expand its provision in Lancaster and is working with a number of partners and venues across Lancaster to develop this.”

Following a refurbishment, the White Cross Education Centre will become a new “Neighbourhood Centre” for many city services including Lancaster Register Office and the Lancaster Youth Offending Team.Sign the petition at http://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-the-art-rooms.