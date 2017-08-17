Lancaster leads way in defying dementia

Lancaster is leading the way in defying dementia compared to other areas of the UK.

Dr Penny Foulds, Honorary Researcher at the University of Lancaster and Defying Dementia campaign founder, said: “We’re very lucky here in the North West, we have excellent support and information networks compared to other areas of the UK.

“At Lancaster University we are developing a new drug which is showing very great potential to make a big difference.

“But we need to keep on raising much needed funds and awareness of what is being developed right on our doorstep.

“Big things are happening in dementia treatment and they’re not happening in London, New York or California, they’re happening in Lancashire!”

The Bay Dementia Hub, co-founded by Dr Penny Foulds and Dianne Smith from Morecambe Bay Hospital Trust, is a ground-breaking project that brings together lots of different services under one roof.

The Hub is a unique, community based service with open access for the Bay’s residents with dementia, their families, friends and carers.

Penny said: “Dementia patients can feel so isolated, so the hubs are brilliant places to get practical support all under one roof.”

The Bay Dementia Hub celebrates its first anniversary at St John’s Hospice on Friday, September 1.

Along with the regular friendly faces and support services, there will be music, coffee, cake and conversation and everyone is welcome.

For more information visit www.thebaydementiahub.org or follow them on Facebook.

There is also a special event taking place at Lancaster University on Saturday September 16, 10am to 3.30pm, called the Defying Dementia Day, This free event is a unique opportunity to bring together everyone in the North West with an interest in dementia including people living with dementia, their carers anf families to share and learn from one another. Visit defyingdementiaday.eventbrite.co.uk or phone 01524 592376.