Heysham High pupils put best foot forward for charity

School pupils from Heysham High braved high temperatures to take part in a Race for Life raising money for cancer research.

As part of their sport unit the pupils had been completing their own six-week training programme tailored towards completing the 5K Race for Life from Morecambe Battery to VVV in Hest Bank.

The pupils were keen to begin the race as they had been fundraising and training hard for the event, which took place last Tuesday, July 18.

Ninety-two pupils took part and were in groups wearing different coloured vests for different abilities. The excited children gathered at the Battery (pictured above) before setting off on their race.

Sixteen members of staff were on hand with eight completing the race and eight marshalling on bikes.

All pupils completed the race in under 46 minutes.

The first male to finish was Ryan Clark with an outstanding time of 20:53 and the first female to finish was Lottie Peacock with a time of 21:32.

PE teacher Amy Bird said: “This was a fantastic effort made by all the pupils raising money for cancer research.”