Dinner lady’s winning dish is hot, hot, hot

A dinner lady from Morecambe was highly commended in a school chef competition.

Rose Rawcliffe who works at Morecambe Bay Primary School, won the award in the North West Final of LACA School Chef of the Year 2017 for her winning main course of chilli barco and spicy salsa with a tower of couscous - Mexican minced beef stand and stiff tortilla with tasty side of couscous and spicy tomato salsa.

Rose said: “We did an around the world project in school and trialled the idea for Mexican food and all the children enjoyed it. Winning an award was amazing. I was more shocked than anything. The children were over the moon.

“I’m already looking for my ideas fornext year’s competition. I got a plaque and a certificate and the plaque will be displayed in school along with other awards we have won. “

The five North West contestants including Rose, had 90 minutes to prepare four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for serving to 11 year olds in school under the scrutiny of the judges .