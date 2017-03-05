College cash for students

A fund hardship grant worth £20,000 is being donated to support students facing financial hardship at Lancaster and Morecambe College, Furness College and Blackpool and Fylde College.

The money donated by Dong Energy from their skills fund allocation will help students struggling to afford course books or pay for travel to and from college.

The money has been made available as part of the community benefit fund in support of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm, currently under construction nine kilometres off the Cumbrian coast, near Barrow-in Furness.

Brent Cheshire, DONG Energy’s UK Country Chairman, said: “DONG Energy is committed to large-scale investment and growth in the communities in which we operate. We want to ensure students leave local colleges with the skills, qualifications and aspiration to access the growing number of job opportunities being created in sectors like offshore wind in their own regions.”

