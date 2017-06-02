Dogs jump for joy in new paddock

Dogs waiting for homes at Animal Care in Lancaster now have a new dog walking paddock to exercise in.

Val Dixon, a volunteer at Animal Care, said: “We have been needing a larger paddock for the dogs for at least two years.

Photo Neil Cross Basil enjoying the new paddock at Animal Care, Blea Tarn Rd, Lancaster, with Abi Sadler and Michael Jones

“We approached a firm called Willmott Dixon who agreed to do the paddock for us, along with Richard Wright.

“The paddock cost £6,000 and I’m so grateful for what they have done.

“It’ll mean an awful lot to the charity, the volunteers and the staff.

“Previously, we only had two paddocks and there was not enough exercise area for the dogs. We really needed it to train the dogs as well.

“We are all really grateful to Willmott Dixon.” Animal Care posted on their Facebook page : “Huge thanks to Willmott Dixon for our amazing new paddock. It will be enjoyed by thousands of dogs.

“Thank you to everyone involved and special thanks to Keith and Val.”

Fiona Howarth posted: “Wow, fantastic addititonal to the ‘Animal Care’ facilities.

“Thank you Keith and Val and all at Willmott Dixon.”