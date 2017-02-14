Doctor Who and Star Wars stars come to Morecambe for comic-con festival

Doctor Who and Star Wars icons will travel to Morecambe to help host the town’s first comic book festival in 30 years.

Colin Baker, the sixth Doctor Who, Paul Warren, who plays Varmik in Star Wars and Hattie Hayridge of TV sitcom Red Dwarf are among the special guests appearing at Morecambe Comic-Con.

Colin Baker as the sixth Doctor

The town got a brief taste of what’s to come this Easter as one of the organisers spoke of the event in the comfort of a Doctor Who Dalek costume.

“One of the traders told me the town has not had one for 30 years, this event brings a bit of magic back,” said Gary Jones, dressed as half a Dalek.

“It is a fun-filled family day out, bringing together TV and films stars with prop displays, a Cosplay (dress-up) competition, stalls, and question and answer sessions.”

The 30-year-old is organising the event with Mark Longman as part of Geek Comic Cons.

Comic-Con festivals have grown in popularity since the birth of the first festival in America in 1970 when a group of comics, movie, and science fiction fans banded together to put on the first comic book convention.

London Comic-Con attracts thousands each year with a host of visitors dressing as their favourite characters.

“It gives local people a chance to experience what that is like on a smaller scale,” said Gary.

“Comic Con attracts a wider audience but perhaps some people who have not got a lot of confidence, it is not giving their five minutes of fame but a platform to make them feel included, part of a family.

“Say if you are Simon the superhero for a couple of hours and it gets the confidence up then great because you can take that back to your everyday life.”

Morecambe Comic-Con takes place at the Platform on April 17, 10am-4pm. Admission £5, 12 and under £3 and five and under go free.

Paul Blake, who played Greedo in Star Wars and James Mackenzie, who presents children’s game show Raven, will also appear at Morecambe Comic Con on Easter Monday.

Star Wars and Marvel characters are a popular costume choice at their comic-con events said Gary.

He said: “Years ago comic-con used to be people collecting and buying toys, almost like a jumble sale, now it has turned into a multi-media extravaganza, you get young kids dressing as Batman to grandads dressing as Spiderman.

“I remember one time there was a whole line of ‘Colin Bakers’ wearing the same flamboyant jacket.

“Also one of the guys during a q/a show, he was dressed as a Storm Trooper in a wedding dress and did a dance on stage, people go mad for it.”