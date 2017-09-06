Do you know these men?

Police are looking for help in identifying these two men in connection with an assault on a member of staff at Lancaster bus station.

The incident took place at around 11.15pm on Friday July 7, but police have only released the CCTV images this week due to diffuclty in confirming the identity of the men.

Anyone with any information should contact Lancaster police on 01524 596986 and quote log number LC-20170707-1879.