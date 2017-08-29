Dinosaurs on loose in Lancaster in new online TV channel

A TV presenter is midway through his bulletin outside Lancaster Town Hall when suddenly the shadow of a fearsome Tyrannosaurus Rex looms overhead.

Thankfully there is no need to panic.

Louis Fagan was involved in the filming for LuneTube.

While a group of film-makers have indeed let dinosaurs loose in Lancaster city centre, it’s all through special effects for a new online video channel.

‘LuneTube’ features short clips covering everything from buried treasure on Morecambe Promenade to an iconic phone box in Priest Hutton.

The film-makers say their aim is to show the beauty of North Lancashire but also quirky pieces of heritage and local stories that may not be widely known.

The dinosaurs feature in the first film – to be released online this Friday – about Lancaster-born scientist Richard Owen, who coined the word ‘dinosaur’.

Through special effects wizardry, the creatures are shown wandering round Dalton Square and King Street.

The LuneTube team includes professional film-maker Janine Bebbington, who taught film and television production at Lancaster & Morecambe College before going on to set up local company Gorgeous Media.

Janine said: “There are so many untold or lost stories of our heritage around here that we thought it would be interesting to produce a collection of films to encourage everyone to look closer at what’s around them.

“These films are short, entertaining and fun and hopefully will get people talking about and sharing their own local history stories.”

Morecambe-based local historian David Chandler presents a number of the films, as well as writing the scripts. “It’s all just for fun and hopefully people will enjoy them,” said David, who thankfully survived his encounter with T Rex!.

“It’s a great advert for our district.”

Graham Fagan also contributed to some of the film ideas. His two-and-a-half year old son Louis also starred in one of the films covering Georgian Lancaster – in his first ever acting role!

Further details can be found HERE.