Different ways of remembering the war dead

As well as the traditional services of remembrance on Remembrance Sunday there are other ways to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in the two world wars.

A new group called Pebbleart have launched Pebbleart Act of Remembrance.

In the week leading up to Remembrance Sunday on November 12, Pebbleart is asking people to flood the area with poppy stonesthey have painted themselves which are to be placed in the surrounding gardens of the war memorials in Morecambe, Lancaster and Carnforth.

The stones can be decorated with poppies or messages of remembrance and once placed in the gardens surrounding the war memorials should not be removed until after Remembrance Sunday.

After Remembrance Sunday, the stones can then be placed on the promenade as normal near Grosvenor Park, where painted pebbles are currently placed..

Jacky Burns, whoset up Pebbleart, which encourages children and adults to paint and then hide pebbles on the promenade for people to find said: “Let’s make some lovely displays of Pebbleart, spreading smiles whilst remembering the sacrifice that has been made for us all.”

In Happy Mount Park on Remembrance Sunday, there will be an unveiling of a memorial statue, bench and ‘trench’ organised by Poppy Scatter Morecambe, who have planted poppy seeds in the park and have also donated memorial benches and statues in the district to remember the war dead.

After the remembrance service at Morecambe cenotaph, there will be a free bus to Happy Mount Park at 11,30am followed by the official unveiling of the statue at 1pm. At Bare Village hall at 1.45pm there will be a buffet, slideshow and charity auction . The buffet costs £6 per person, contact Steve Trainor on 07807 558864.