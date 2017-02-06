Designer of Morecambe sea wall dies, aged 86

A man who played a significant role in strengthening Morecambe after one of the town’s most devastating storms has died, aged 86.

Norman Shadwell played a major part in the design of new sea defences and the sea wall after the infamous storm of 1977 which wrecked the West End Pier.

Mr Shadwell moved to Lancaster from Kent as Deputy City Engineer, becoming City Engineer on local government reorganisation in 1974.

He took early retirement in 1982.

Lancaster Rotary Club elected him president in 1986 and three years later he became president of Morecambe Golf Club, also serving as a director and seniors’ chairman.

A keen artist, Norman was secretary from 1986 and later chairman for many years of Lancaster and District Art Society and his watercolour studies of local maritime life were much admired.

Four days before he died he won a prestigious prize at Garstang Art Society’s annual exhibition.

He was committed to several other organisations, including Lancaster Talking Newspaper as recording engineer and president for many years.

Mr Shadwell’s fascination with boat-building started with building Mirror dinghies from kits, progressing to faster and livelier boats such as the Scorpion and Merlin Rocket.

As commodore of Glasson Sailing Club he worked hard at increasing the club’s reputation with various race meetings and regattas.

His interest continued with sailing cruisers both in Morecambe Bay and also Windermere.

In his youth he was a Queen’s Scout.

He did his national service with the Royal Engineers and became an articled municipal engineer and chartered civil engineer.

Mr Shadwell leaves his wife Sheila, daughter Jane, son Andrew, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.