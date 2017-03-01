Decision made on Morecambe pub’s licence after New Year fight

A Morecambe venue has been allowed to keep its licence after a fight on New Year’s Eve - but under certain conditions.

The Crown Hotel has been ordered to replace its manager as designated premises supervisor and another man has been banned from the premises between 8pm and closing time.

A Lancaster City Council hearing also found that the majority of staff at the seafront bar and bistro were under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Police applied to the council for a review of the Crown Hotel’s premises licence after officers were called to reports of an assault at the Marine Road Central bar at 11.50pm on December 31. A fight had broken out between two men – one suffering a serious head injury.

“It is clear that the incident in question was a particularly serious one,” said Claire Cozler, chairman of the Lancaster City Council licensing sub-committee.

“The sub-committee finds that this falls way below the standard expected for licensed premises in this area.”

Other details about the incident were also revealed at the hearing, which we cannot report for legal reasons.

The Crown Hotel must comply with the following:

*Manager Liam Broster must be removed as the Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) at the premises. A DPS has day-to-day responsibility for running the business

*Staff must challenge anyone buying alcohol who appears under the age of 25 to provide ID

*CCTV equipment must be installed and images must be kept for 30 days minimum.

*Kevin O’Hagan (the son of Sean O’Hagan, director of the Crown’s parent company Dexland Ltd) will not be permitted on the premises between 8pm and close of the licensed area, except in the event of an emergency involving hotel rooms. He may be present for specific events subject to a seven day prior notification to police.

Sean O’Hagan, who was at the meeting, said he was happy with the conditions.

PC Andrew Taylor of Morecambe police said: “The police will always try and work with every venue, applying for a review of licence is a last resort. There are some really good venues and we encourage people to visit Morecambe and enjoy them but we want others to come up to standard.”

*Following the incident, a 35-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of GBH, assault of a police officer and attempting to pervert the course of justice. He was bailed until March 30.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer. He was bailed until March 30.