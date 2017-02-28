Death of turkey rescued from dinner plate

A disabled turkey that was rescued from the Christmas dinner plate, has died.

Owner of Flo, Tina Wilkinson, of Hedwig’s House Chicken and Poultry Sanctuary at Hest Bank, posting on her Facebook page said: “am devastated to have to tell you all, beautiful Flo lost her fight for life today, she went to sleep in my arms at the vets. Fly high beautiful girl, you were so special. My little baby girl.”

Flo, along with Poppy, Hope, Holly and Mistletoe, was rescued from a turkey farm by Tina, who also has 45 chickens, 11 ducks and five geese. Sadly, Flo was disabled and could not walk so Tina puts her in a baby walker to try and strengthen her legs. At Christmas time Tina said: “We are not sure what is wrong with Flo but she can’t stand up.

“Her future is uncertain as the vet believes she may have suffered a bad injury. “

All the remaining birds at the sanctuary are still subject to a Defra restriction to be kept indoors due to bird flu which has now been extended until the end of April.

Tina is currently building a separate enclosure for her ducks helped by Broadoaks of White Lund who discounted flags needed to build it.

Anyone who wishes to donate towards the sanctuary can do so through Vets4Pets Lancaster on White LundIndustrial Estate, or call 07765 313780.