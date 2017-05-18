David Morris challenges Brian May for brave Heysham boy

A guitar-playing Morecambe general election candidate has challenged Brian May for a good cause.

David Morris took part in an online video ‘riff’ challenge to help raise money for a Heysham boy who needs a life-changing operation.

And Mr Morris now wants the legendary Queen guitarist to do the same.

The Conservative candidate performed his guitar instrumental as part of ‘Rory’s Rhizotomy Riff Challenge’.

This is to help 12-year-old Rory Holmes to raise £16,000 to pay for major surgery on his legs.

Rory was born with Cerebral Palsy and as he gets older and taller, his condition means that his legs will cause him more and more problems.

The operation is not available on the NHS but Alder Hey children’s hospital in Liverpool will perform it privately.

The operation is called Dorsal Rhizotomy surgery. A rhizotomy is a neurosurgical procedure that selectively destroys problematic nerve roots, most often to relieve the symptoms of neuromuscular conditions such as spastic diplegia and other forms of spastic cerebral palsy.

Musicians from all over the Lancaster and Morecambe district and even as far afield as America have been posting their own online videos performing ‘riffs’ on guitar, drums and even one while sitting at a piano naked!

Mr Morris, a huge guitar enthusiast, ended his instrumental burst by challenging May and also ex-Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden.

So far more than £12,000 has been raised towards a £16,000 target.

