An episode of BBC1’s popular antiques show Flog It which was filmed in Morecambe will be screened later this month.

The third of four episodes filmed at the Platform will be televised on Friday, February 24 at 4.30pm.

The episodes were filmed over four days in November 2015.

Presenter Paul Martin and his team of experts viewed and valued a whole range of weird and wonderful antique objects brought along to the building by members of the public with an option to sell them at auction.