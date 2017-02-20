Daring councillor’s 70ft charity plunge

A leading city councillor will take a 70ft plunge later today (Monday) for charity.

Darren Clifford aims to conquer his fear of heights by dropping off the new ‘Gravity’ facility at Salt Ayre Sports Centre in Lancaster – billed as Europe’s first ever 21m nine tonne Flight Tower.

Hosts of Channel 4 TV show SAS Who Dares Wins and pupils from Our Lady’s Catholic College will also take part in today’s launch of the new attraction.

Gravity is a multi-level extreme outdoor attraction which gives adrenaline junkies the chance to free fall, zip wire or bungee from a great height.

It has been built on the former outdoor football pitch at Salt Ayre as part of a £5m upgrade of the centre.

Coun Clifford is chairman of Morecambe Town Council as well as cabinet member for tourism on Lancaster City Council and a member of Lancashire County Council.

‘Darren’s Daring Drop’, as his brave venture is called, will raise money for Combat Stress and the local NHS Trust Diabetic Hub which is the Mayor of Lancaster’s designated charity this year.

“As a former nurse and soldier both causes are close to my heart,” said Coun Clifford.

To donate to Combat Stress follow the instructions at https://www.facebook.com/events/384313388587096/ or to donate to the Diabetic Hub follow the link on the Facebook page or send a cheque to Lancaster Town Hall made payable to The Mayor’s Charity via the post or drop it in to reception at either Lancaster or Morecambe town halls.