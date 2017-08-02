Dare to brave the drop for Lancaster hospice?

Have your say

A charity jump will take place this month at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre’s Gravity, Europe’s first ever outdoor flight tower.

St John’s Hospice is looking for brave supporters to jump from heights of up to 19.5m on Sunday August 13 to raise vital funds for the hospice.

Booking is £10 per person although any additional donations and sponsor money can be raised.

If supporters can raise £25 each they will get a free hospice t-shirt.

There are limited places available. Booking is at www.sjhospice.org.uk/drop.