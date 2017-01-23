Warning after string of burglaries in Lancaster

Police are warning homeowners to be vigilant after a string of house burglaries in Lancaster.

A burglary occurred at a house in Portland Street between January 14 and 21.

The burglar tried to force the rear door and then used a garden chair to climb onto the window ledge and onto the rear porch roof.

The burglar then got into the first floor sash window, before stealing property. (Log reference 1024 of January 21).

The second burglary also took place at a house in Portland Street between January 14 and 22.

The burglar drilled the rear window lock, climbed through the window and stolen property. (Log reference 1132 of January 22).

In the latest burglary, a house in Aldcliffe Road was targeted between 10.30am and 12.50pm on January 21. The burglar forced the front window to get inside before stealing property. (Log reference 731 of January 21).

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in these areas around the times they happened, or have any information which could help, please call police on 101 quoting the above log references.

Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

It’s also worth remembering there are steps everyone can take to make your homes and property more secure. There’s lots of useful tips and crime prevention advice on our website.

Just follow the link here http://www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/property-safety/burglary.aspx.