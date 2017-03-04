Warning after fake pay rise emails

Action Fraud is urging university staff to take preventative action following more than 100 reports from victims receiving bogus pay rise emails.

Phishing emails claiming to be from university HR departments are being used by fraudsters in a bid to gather financial details by suggesting that university staff recipients are due a pay rise.

However, when recipients click on the link, they are taken to a fake website where they are asked to enter personal information, including university log in and financial details. Police forces and governmental agencies have also been targeted by similar emails.

Action Fraud are now urging university staff to change any passwords associated with their email accounts and IT accounts and avoid clicking links on unsolicited emails.