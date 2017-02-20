Wanted Morecambe man arrested after two-week police hunt

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with an arson in Heysham.

Scott Cardwell, 32, of Ruskin Drive, Morecambe, was arrested and charged with criminal damage, arson, harassment and criminal damage to a dwelling.

He was due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court this morning, Monday but the case was transferred to Preston Magistrates Court.

Police conducted a series of armed raids across Morecambe and Lancaster in the hunt for Scott Cardwell.