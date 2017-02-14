Wanted man still on the loose week after car blaze

Police are still appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man.

Officers want to speak to Scott Cardwell, 32, after an arson on Kingsway in Heysham

Members of the public are being warned not to approach Cardwell but to call police on 999 if they see him or know where he could be.

Scott Cardwell’s Facebook page has been updated since police issued an appeal for his whereabouts last Wednesday.

His cover photo now shows him with an unnamed woman in what appears to be a bar somewhere in Europe.

It is unclear whether the picture is old or if Scott Cardwell has fled the country.

A series of raids at various addresses in Morecambe and Lancaster, including a caravan at Regent caravan park, and a bus on Eust0n Road, have been conducted by armed police over the past week in the search for Scott Cardwell.

Police stormed a caravan in Morecambe on Wednesday lunchtime last week.

Two witnesses told The Visitor they heard police yell “You’ve got one last chance!” before officers raided the caravan at the Regent caravan park.

An officer with a sniffer dog also searched near the caravan where police believed a wanted man may have been hiding but the man was not there, according to witnesses.

The raid came after a large number of police vehicles were seen leaving the nearby Globe Arena car park on Wednesday morning.

The police helicopter was also hovering above Westgate at around noon on Wednesday.On Monday lunchtime last week there were reports armed police had been seen at a house on Grasmere Road in Morecambe.

There were reports armed officers also stopped a bus on Euston Road on Monday lunchtime looking for the man but he was not on the bus.There were also reports of police activity near Bare Lane on Monday.

Eye-witnesses also reported officers on Skerton Bridge at around 12.50am last Tuesday and the police helicopter was also hovering above the area for an hour-and-a-half assisting officers on the ground.

On Tuesday morning, there were reports armed officers were seen near the Wesley Church on Middleton Road and on Tuesday afternoon there were officers and police dogs on Kingsway, Heysham and near Lancaster Road in Morecambe.

Chief Supt Chris Bithell said: “We are actively trying to trace Scott Cardwell who is wanted in connection with an incident, which occurred shortly after 5pm on Sunday February 5, when a car was set alight.

“We do not believe there is any wider threat to the public at this point.”

Contact police on 999 .