Volunteers help fight cyber crime

Lancashire Police has signed up more than 30 volunteers to deliver basic cyber and digital presentations to various communities around the county.

The volunteers have a vast range of skills and experience across a range of sectors and include a forensic science and criminal investigations student, an ex-primary school teacher, an Arabic teacher in inter-faith schools, civil servant, IT and computer sales managers and a retired BT engineer in digital technology.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw welcomed the new approach and the commitment from the volunteers in the programme:

“It was great to see so many volunteers come forward as part of this scheme that looks to give back to the community and help keep people safe online. We know that as much as half of all crime now has some element of online technology, whether card fraud, hacking businesses or stalking and harassment.

“This scheme will raise awareness of the risks of cyber crime.”