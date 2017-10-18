VIDEO: CCTV released after attempted burglary at Lancaster pub

A pub has released CCTV footage after an attempted burglary.

The Borough in Dalton Square in Lancaster was burgled between 6.15am and 6.30am on October 16.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an attempted burglary at The Borough.

Police said an intruder broke into the pub and went upstairs.

He searched an office and caused some damage to a door but didn't steal anything.

Furious staff said on their Facebook page that the burglar had smashed an office door in and tried but failed to clear the safe.

Lots of costly damage was caused.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number WB1709712.