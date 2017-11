Vandals threw white gloss paint over a house that had just been renovated.

Police said they were called at 9am on November 7 after a report of criminal damage.

Someone had thrown white gloss paint all over the front of a house on Lancaster Road in Morecambe.

The vandals are believed to have struck between 9pm and 10.15pm on November 6.

Call police on 101 quoting log 269.