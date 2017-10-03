UPDATE: Wanted man arrested in connection with Lancaster assault

A man wanted in connection with a wounding offence in Lancaster has been arrested.

Police were called around 11.45am on Saturday September 30 by the Ambulance Service following reports a man had been attacked with a knife in an alleyway off Alexandra Road.

A 24-year-old man was found at the scene with serious facial injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

Dwayne Leahy, 23, was arrested today (Tuesday, October 3) on suspicion of assault – grievous bodily harm and is currently in custody.