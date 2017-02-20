UPDATE: Man arrested following sexual assault

A 28-year-old man has been arrested following the sexual assault of a woman in Morecambe, say police.

The man, who is also from Morecambe, is currently in police custody following the incident which happened in the early hours of Sunday 19 February.

Police were called at around 5.20am on Sunday 20 February to reports that a 38-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted on a walkway off Queen Street, shortly after leaving a nearby nightclub.

In a statement to their Facebook page Lancashire Police said: "Following our CCTV appeal in relation to the sexual assault of a woman in Morecambe in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday 19th February), we have arrested a 28 year old man from Morecambe and he is in police custody at this time."