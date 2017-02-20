UPDATE: Man arrested after sexual assault

A 38-year-old man has been arrested following the sexual assault of a woman in Morecambe, say police.

The man, who is also from Morecambe, was arrested after police launched a CCTV appeal asking the public to help them with their enquiry.

Police were called at around 5.20am on Sunday 20 February to reports that a 38-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted on a walkway off Queen Street, shortly after leaving a nearby nightclub.

In a statement to their Facebook page Lancashire Police said: "Following our CCTV appeal in relation to the sexual assault of a woman in Morecambe in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday 19th February), we have arrested a 38 year old man from Morecambe."

The man has been bailed until May.