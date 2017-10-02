Two charged after bag theft in Morecambe

Police attended a report on Monday morning at 10.50am of two chaps helping themselves to a lady’s handbag in the Morecambe town centre area.

The handbag was stolen from St Mary’s Church on Matthias Street, Morecambe.

At 12.14pm police were arresting the two men on Pedder Street for the theft.

Both were going down town, Inspector Ted, mascot for Morecambe Police, is pictured warming the cell up for ready for them!

The men were taken into police custody.

*A 25-year-old man has been remanded and will appear at Preston Magistrates Court today, Tuesday.

A 55-year-old man was charged and has been bailed with conditions to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on November 7.

Police have not been able to find the handbag and believe that it has been discarded in a garden in the town centre area.

If anyone finds a handbag, call 01524 596986 or email Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.