Two car smash on Lancaster Road

Two cars crashed on Lancaster Road in Morecambe at lunchtime today, Wednesday.
Police said a grey VW Golf was involved in the crash at 1.30pm.
The other vehicle involved left the scene.
Police said there were no injuries, just damage to the car.
