Trio deny food hygiene claims

Three people are due to stand trial charged with food hygiene failings at The Castle Inn, Hornby.

John Wormall, 47, of Lynbaris,Goadsbarrow, Gemma Rowlands, 36, of Coverdale Road, Lancaster, and a co-defendant, all pleaded not guilty to nine charges when they appeared at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Monday.

The offences, believed to have taken place on or about November 18 2015, relate to contravening Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations.

The nine charges against all three include, that as operators of the restaurant, they failed to implement and maintain a permanent food and premises hygiene procedure, failed to keep the premises clean and maintained in good condition, failed to provide adequate washbasins, failed to keep all articles, fittings and equipment with which food comes into contact, effectively cleaned, failed to keep food at a temperature below eight degrees, failed to ensure that equipment was kept in good orderto minimise any risk of contamination, failed to ensure food was protected against contamination likely to render the food unfit for human consumption, failed to ensure the equipment surfaces were maintained in a sound condition so as to make cleaning effective, and failed to notify an appropriate authority of the opening of a new food business.

They were all given unconditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 31.