Teenage boy missing for over a week

Police are appealing for help to find a Blackpool boy who went missing from an address in Carnforth last week.

Kyson Kanesh, 15, was last seen eight days ago on Tuesday, February 21 after leaving an address on Lancaster Road, Carnforth in the early hours of the morning.

DI Alisa Wilson from Blackpool Police said: “We are getting increasingly concerned for Kyson given his age and the length of time he has been missing.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Similarly I would appeal to Kyson himself if he sees this appeal to get in touch and let us know he is okay.”

There have been two unconfirmed sightings of Kyson, most recently getting on a bus at Vue Cinema in Bury and getting off in Rawtsenstall.

A previous possible sighting was near to Manchester Piccadilly Station on the day he went missing, Tuesday February 21.

He is described as mixed race, around 5ft 7ins, of slim build and was last seen wearing a black Stone Island jacket, a grey tracksuit and a dark grey beanie hat.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident reference 0081 of February 21.