Surrender your blades this week in Morecambe

Police are extending their knife surrender for an extra week following a county-wide operation.

Knifes can be handed in at Morecambe police station all this weekanonymously and without repercussions, said Morecambe Area Police.

Anyone who is found carrying a knife and is intending to use it as a weapon – even in self-defence – can be arrested, go to court and receive a police record or even a prison sentence of up to four years and an unlimited fine. Call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

.