Stolen scooter and dead deer rot on Lancaster quay river bed

A stolen scooter dumped in the river at St George’s Quay has been revealed at low tide.

The owner of the cream Baotian Monza scooter, Marlon Southworth, is angry he wasn’t told of the location of the scooter before the tide came in and ruined it.

Marlon, 20, of the Riverside View Estate, Lancaster, said: “It was stolen from the quay near the museum in half an hour between 10.30and 11pm on Sunday night. I paid £450 and I had only had it for four or five days before it was stolen.

“The point is if they were going to steal it and then dump it at least dump it on the street so it is still driveable but not where it is ruined.

“As far as I am aware it’s going to take some effort to retrieve it. My point is if police would have let me know when it was located before the tide came in I would have had a better chance of getting it out in working order”

Police confirmed the theft of the bike and said that with the bike being in the sand, the owner was going to get a friend with a pick-up to see if it can be retrieved.

A rotting deer carcass is causing a stink on St George’s Quay. The dead deer, which is believed to have been on St George’s Quay river bed for up to two weeks, has been reported to the city council by numerous people.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “It is unsafe for us to remove it in its present location.

“If the tide was to move it to a safer location, we would look to remove it.”