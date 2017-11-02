Slavery victims suite is big  step forward

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has visited a new modern slavery victims’ suite to highlight the good work of Lancashire Constabulary.

This comes as a national report highlighted concerns about the way modern slavery cases are dealt with.

Based in the east of the county, the two-room suite is designed to make victims of modern slavery feel more at ease during what can be an extremely stressful time.

It gives the police the capacity to conduct interviews in more neutral surroundings next to a room dedicated to making victims comfortable with a bed, cot, kitchen and lounge.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Tackling modern slavery and human trafficking is a key priority for us in Lancashire, with some fantastic work having already been done and the creation of this victims’ suite is an important part of this. Setting up this new suite, which is already being used effectively, is another step forward in helping those being exploited through modern slavery.”

Victims who have been trafficked or forced to work against their will can feel safe and secure which will improve the chance of securing evidence against those responsible who are often linked to organised crime.