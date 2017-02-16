Six men to face trial over Kirkby Lonsdale school abuse charges

Six men will face trial over historical abuse at former residential school Underley Hall in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Errol Mayer, 72, of Kirkby Lonsdale, charged with 18 counts of assault ABH and ten charges of child cruelty; John Studley, 64, of Silverdale, charged with one count of assault ABH; Frederick Taylor, 74, of Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale, charged with one count of assault ABH; James Farish, 57, of Kendal, charged with one count of assault ABH; David Hadwin, 70, of Kirkby Lonsdale, charged with one count of assault ABH and Derrick William Cooper, 76, of Hillberry Green, Isle of Man, charged with six offences of assault ABH and two offences of child cruelty, appeared at Kendal Magistrates Court. All six were given unconditional bail and will appear at Carlisle Crown Court on March 20.